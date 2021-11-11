SVB Leerink Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $14.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,575,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 371,370 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,837,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,423,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.