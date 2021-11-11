Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $278.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oncorus in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

