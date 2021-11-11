Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.