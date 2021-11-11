FY2022 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Increased by Desjardins

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

