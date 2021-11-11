NRG Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.35.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.