Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

