Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issued By William Blair

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.72 million, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

