Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Lowered to C$775.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$790.00 to C$775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of FRFHF opened at $423.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.78. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $300.22 and a 1-year high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.