Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY stock opened at $163.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.20. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.