iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.49

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.49 and last traded at $154.74, with a volume of 326959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 185,734 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.