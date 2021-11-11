Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s stock price fell 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.11 and last traded at C$7.12. 308,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 562,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Several research firms recently commented on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

