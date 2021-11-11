First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.94

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 144294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $122,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $630,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,396 shares of company stock valued at $986,590. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

