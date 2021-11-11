WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,090.50

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,088.50 ($14.22), with a volume of 146259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,077 ($14.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

The stock has a market cap of £13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 998.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 984.46.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

