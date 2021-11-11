Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.74

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

