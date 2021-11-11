Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. Avid Technology has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.16.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
