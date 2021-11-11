Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$50.08 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.28. The stock has a market cap of C$53.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

