Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) vs. Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) Critical Analysis

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abiomed and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 19.09 $225.52 million $3.24 109.74 Valeritas $26.40 million N/A -$45.93 million N/A N/A

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 15.32% 15.80% 14.12% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Abiomed and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abiomed presently has a consensus target price of $363.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Valeritas.

Summary

Abiomed beats Valeritas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

