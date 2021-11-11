Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EUXTF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97. Euronext has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

