Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

NVRO stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $98.22 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nevro by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

