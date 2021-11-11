Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $32.54 on Monday. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,925,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $934,088.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,849 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $676,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $33,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,639,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,576,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

