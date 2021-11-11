Barclays Lowers Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Helios Towers stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

