Barclays Lowers Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Helios Towers stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
Helios Towers Company Profile
