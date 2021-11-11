Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.67

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 354364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $821.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

