Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Hold

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

DRH opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73,741 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

