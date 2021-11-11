B. Riley Comments on UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis upped their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

UMH stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991 over the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

