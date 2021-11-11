International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICAGY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.