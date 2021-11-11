Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.