CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.52 million, a P/E ratio of 710.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoLife will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 119,161 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,884,000 after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

