Contrasting The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The First Bancshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The First Bancshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

The First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Given The First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The First Bancshares is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 29.32% 9.57% 1.16% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 14.52% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The First Bancshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $221.22 million 4.01 $52.51 million $3.01 14.01 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.66 $13.03 million $4.14 12.78

The First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

