Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $92.19 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,646,525 shares of company stock valued at $153,399,441.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

