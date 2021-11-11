Markel (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,400.00 at Truist Securities

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,301.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,234.63.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Markel will post 58.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Markel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

