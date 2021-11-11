Markel (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,400.00 at Truist Securities

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.
Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,301.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,234.63.
In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Markel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
