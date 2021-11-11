InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Xiaomi underscores its portfolio strength across several key technologies related to cellular wireless. It is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins. Its policy of acquiring companies adds to integration risks. Stiff competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic might hinder its momentum to some extent.”

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that InterDigital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in InterDigital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.