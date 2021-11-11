TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

NYSE TIXT opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $4,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $10,317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $55,243,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

