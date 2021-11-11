Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

