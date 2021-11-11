Angi (ANGI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2021 – Angi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

11/8/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Angi had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

