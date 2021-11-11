RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $218.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $163.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.86.

Shares of RNR opened at $154.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.01. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

