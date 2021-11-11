BTIG Research Lowers Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN opened at $11.95 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.