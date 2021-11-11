HC Wainwright Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $16.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

