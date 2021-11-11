Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

CGC stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

