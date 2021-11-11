DA Davidson Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $230.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $174.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $192.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.76. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

