Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $184.41 on Monday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

