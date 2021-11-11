KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Acushnet stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

