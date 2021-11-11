National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

