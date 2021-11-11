Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

NYSE APTV opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $107.64 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

