Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Critical Contrast

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Lumos Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions $35.45 million 2.39 -$126.68 million ($1.02) -0.50 Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 447.35 -$5.66 million ($3.29) -2.77

Lumos Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions. Lumos Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neptune Wellness Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions -344.98% -74.86% -58.05% Lumos Pharma N/A -24.98% -22.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Neptune Wellness Solutions and Lumos Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lumos Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 146.55%. Lumos Pharma has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 216.48%. Given Lumos Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.