Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Cinemark stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.