Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $222.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.73. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.