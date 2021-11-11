agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGL. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

agilon health stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock valued at $524,331,541 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

