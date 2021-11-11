Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switchback II Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Switchback II Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Bird Global stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

