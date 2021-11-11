FY2023 Earnings Estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

FE stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after acquiring an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.