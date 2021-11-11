ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.96.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

